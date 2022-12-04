Turn the Town Pink: Vigil held for baby Camilla on first birthday

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck is banding together in tragedy.

A vigil was held earlier this evening for baby Camilla, the baby who was murdered last month.

The suspected killer, Camilla’s father Christopher Francisquini, was arrested yesterday after two weeks on the run.

On any other year, the tree lighting ceremony would be the main draw to the center of Naugatuck.

But this year, a different tree wrapped in a different color of string lights took place for a crowd of people with Christmas cheer far from their minds.

“The whole situation’s heartbreaking,” said Francesca D’ambra. “I don’t have any words.... it’s just a baby who didn’t deserve that.”

Today would have been the first of many birthdays for Camilla Francisquini.

Instead, it was a memorial for the child whose life was cut short by violence.

“Our crews were heavily involved with the incident and we’d like to show our support to the family,” said Andrew Drake, Naugatuck EMS.

Drake described the call as one of the toughest he has responded to in his many years of EMS.

“Every day you see your daughter, every day, and then one day it just stops. I don’t know how I’m gonna do it. I don’t know,” said Kristyl, Camilla’s mother.

The memorial is a reminder that no milestone can be promised, but the memory of baby Camilla will be enshrined in pink by a community that loved her.

“It’s very sad, but it’s also very touching and it shows a lot about Naugatuck,’ said Julie.

“I just want to keep that smile and that laughter alive,” said Camilla’s mom.

Naugatuck’s mayor encouraged people to support the family by wearing pink, donating to the Gofundme and by continuing to demand justice for baby Camilla.

