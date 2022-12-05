Contests
26-year old arrested arrested for speeding 30mph over the limit

Shreyas Karthik was arrested on November 29 for speeding over 30 mph over the posted 40 mph zone.
By Kristina Russo
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WILTON, CT. (WFSB) - According to Wilton police, a 26-year old man was arrested for a recorded speed of 72 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a black 2014 Nissan Maxima traveling northbound on Danbury Road near Catalpa Road.

Shreyas Karthik from 22 Orchard Dr. in Wilton appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The suspect failed to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Test when asked by police.

Karthik was then placed under arrest for DUI and submitted to chemical testing.

The test results indicated blood alcohol levels of 0.1896 and 0.1871 consecutively.

The suspect was released on a $250 bond.

As of now, Karthik is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on Friday at 10 A.M.

