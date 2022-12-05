Extra flights added for fans to see UConn’s bowl game in Myrtle Beach

(WFSB) - Now that the UConn Huskies have their bowl assignment, the question for fans is how and when to get to Myrtle Beach for the game against Marshall.

UConn will play Marshall on December 19.

The Myrtle Beach Bowl is a reward for a season of hard work and success.

UConn hasn’t been to a bowl game since 2015 the St Petersburg Bowl, also against Marshall.

A quick getaway to a southern ocean city may be a perfect holiday gift for you and the UConn fan in your life.

You can drive from Storrs to Myrtle Beach in just under 12 and a half hours.

Flights are plentiful out of Bradley on American and Delta, but they aren’t nonstop.

Avelo Airlines already had a few nonstop flights to Myrtle Beach from Tweed in New Haven.

The phones lit up right after the bowl announcement, so the partnership with UConn athletics led to some quick additions to the schedule.

“Our normal schedule are Sunday and Thursday and so we’ve added a Saturday and Tuesday,” said Jim Olson with Avelo Airlines. “We are offering a promotional code of HUSKIES25 so when you book your ticket be sure to put in HUSKIES25 in the promo code and you get 25-percent off your flight.”

Hotels are plentiful as the boardwalk has just under two dozen. Most, if not all, are close to the many activities in area that fans can get involved with including some special holiday events.

“We’ve got the second annual Winter Wonderland at the Beach, which is a free light show on the boardwalk, we got family entertainment that goes along with that,” said Jonathon Paris, Exec. Director of Sports Tourism for Visit Myrtle Beach. “We’ve got that and many other things you can do every day in Myrtle Beach, we have many golf courses, open attractions, shops, 2,000 restaurants.”

For information on tickets, click here.

If you want to support UConn but can’t attend, you can purchase a ticket to donate to a local Myrtle Beach Charity, that’ll help fill up the stadium.

The bowl game is set for 2:30 p.m. on the 19th, so you’ve got time before and after the game to enjoy the environment.

UConn’s last bowl game was also against Marshall. The Huskies lost that game 16-10.

No one on either team was involved in that matchup, but this one should be a similar defensive battle.

