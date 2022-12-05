Farmington school board to discuss removal of religious holidays from academic calendar

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A recent decision made by the Farmington Board of Education stirred up some controversy.

The board voted to remove two Jewish holidays from the school calendar and will not be adding the south Asian holiday Diwali.

Parents are expected to bring up the recent changes at a school board meeting Monday night. As it stood on Monday, Farmington’s school calendar is different next year.

Not everyone is happy with the decision.

When it comes to deciding the school district’s academic calendar, the Farmington Board of Education said it considers many factors.

“Operational impact (ex. faculty/staff absences), student absences, state and federal law, issues related to the extension of the school year,” listed chairman Liz Fitzsimmons, Farmington Board of Education. “[The] Board of Education reached a unanimous vote that we felt was in the best interest of our students.”

Another point of contention was the board’s decision to reject Diwali, which is celebrated by south Asians.

While Farmington’s population has diversified substantially, one of the reasons the board gave for not accepting the holiday onto the school calendar was the board felt it would have to consider many more observation requests. For example, it would have to consider Three Kings Day and Muslim holidays.

Rocky Hill, Newington and South Windsor now recognize Diwali as a school holiday.

“Avon, our next-door neighbors added it,” said Suraj Kurtakuti of Farmington. “So, it’s kind of left people scratching their heads a little.”

“They should be allowed to take off and welcomed to take off those days with every accommodation, meaning not be penalized whether an employee or student,” said David Waren, CEO, Hartford Jewish Federation.

Each school district decides its own academic calendar and which holidays to recognize.

The Farmington board plans to discuss the topic further at a 7 p.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.