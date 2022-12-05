Hospitals across the country seeing surge in respiratory illnesses

(WFSB) - We are seeing a surge in respiratory illnesses across the country.

Young children are getting hit particularly hard.

The head of pediatric infectious diseases at Connecticut Children’s in Hartford said Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases are coming down but flu cases have rapidly increased.

The children’s hospital has been adding beds to accommodate for more patients.

Across the country, hospital admissions related to the flu nearly doubled last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Some of the latest numbers from the CDC show there have been at least 8.7 million flu illnesses, 78,000 hospitalizations, and 4,500 deaths from influenza so far this season.

Dr. Ian Michelow said scientists believe the surge has to do with the fact that during the COVID pandemic kids were being kept at home, so they did not see common viruses as frequently.

“Because of that backup, of not experiencing that and developing some resistance and protection, now that people are out in the community again and being close together and sharing viruses, we’re seeing this backlog catching up unfortunately, and we’re seeing lots of viruses affecting children, especially youngest children,” said Dr. Ian Michelow, Head of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology at Connecticut Children’s.

Michelow stresses the importance of making sure your kids get the flu shot. Common sense hygiene and handwashing is also important.

