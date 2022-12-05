It’s a beautiful day in West Hartford to run a 5K

WEST HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Compared to the rainy weather the past few days, it turned out to be a great day for running.

More than a thousand people ran the Blue Back Mitten 5K in West Hartford.

This race was about more than crossing the finish line.

The goal wasn’t to win first place; it was to donate.

This cold weather didn’t keep runners away from the race today.

Everyone was keeping warm wearing their mittens.

The goal of the 5K today was to donate as many mittens as possible along with hats and socks.

The trophy of this race was to give all donations to people who could use mittens or hats to keep warm this winter.

Mario Vazquez from Farmington said, “it’s always good to look out for other people.”

Everyone of all ages went to support and run such as 8th grader Maria Tostarelli here for the first time with her father mike.

This duo from Windsor wanted to show their support for this mittens mission.

Maria said, “everyone deserves to have warm clothes to wear even when it’s freezing in Connecticut. I believe everyone should have that.”

If it wasn’t enough that all the runners came out today to give back, a lot of them are getting in the Christmas spirit.

There were some runners that wore Santa outfits.

Brenden Matt from Bristol was going all out, even with his facial hair!

Matt said, “I planned last night to spray the beard. I wanted to dye it, but this was a semi-permanent version.”

“What a fantastic turnout today in West Hartford,” said Fearon. “There were well over 1000 people here and more than 4000 items donated to keep people warm.

“That’s what I think Christmas is all about. It’s about other people. Not yourself it’s about other people and helping other people out,” said Vazquez.

President of the Hartford Marathon Foundation Beth Shluger commented, “we just always want to give back to the community that allows us to shut the streets to run.”

It was a heartwarming sight to see on this cool Sunday morning.

