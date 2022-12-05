It’s been awhile but UCONN’s heading to the bowl game

STORRS, CT. (WFSB) - If there’s any place to be for excitement, the UCONN campus is bursting with enthusiasm for the bowl.

Students said that Husky “football fever” is catching on.

It may just be a quiet Sunday night for some, but there was definitely a buzz on campus.

“I will watch the game,” said UCONN sophomore Matthew Tiongko. “The whole school is going to be watching first bowl appearance in how many years?”

The last appearance was in 2015 - the St. Petersburg Bowl. UCONN took on Marshall University.

The Huskies lost to the Thundering Herd. After seven years, the two teams will face off once again.

Liam Dineen, a junior at UCONN, said, “we haven’t had a good football team in a while but it’s exciting to see they’re doing good. They beat liberty a couple weeks ago. It was a huge win.”

That contagious winning feeling across campus might have something to do with UCONN’s new football coach Jim Mora.

“Jim mora is awesome,” said Dineen. “I think he can bring new life into the program.”

The Huskies are headed to Myrtle Beach to play their rival on December 19.

The game will be played on Coastal Carolina University.

“This year with the new coach it’s all bigger and everyone is really excited about it,” said UCONN sophomore Jaclyn Armetta.

Another sophomore at UCONN Allie Robinson said, “it’s exciting for them compared to basketball because they normally get put to the side.”

Without a doubt, this is an exciting time for everyone.

Information on ticketing and block seating for the game should be coming soon.

Students are encouraged to buy their tickets from UCONN to support the bowl game experience for student athletes.

Any fans who can’t go to the game are encouraged to donate their tickets.

This bowl game filled students with an uncontainable excitement that you don’t want to miss being a part of.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.