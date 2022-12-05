Jordan’s Furniture coming to Westfarms

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A popular furniture store with locations across the northeast announced that it plans to open a location in Farmington.

Jordan’s Furniture said it is slated to open an anchor store at Westfarms in 2024.

The store will move into the old Lord & Taylor spot. It’ll mark the franchise’s eighth location.

“We are thrilled to announce our eighth store coming to Farmington, CT,” said Josh Tatelman, Jordan’s co-CEO. “It is a perfect market for us, bringing the Jordan’s experience to the rest of CT. Many residents in Connecticut have already heard of Jordan’s, with a store in New Haven that boasts the largest indoor ropes course in the world, plus professionally designed showrooms full of beautiful furniture and mattresses. Once open, our store will be a destination. It will be one-stop shopping for not only furniture and mattresses but also entertainment, and maybe more. We are excited about this project and look forward to working together with the community.”

The company said its newest location will be one of the largest furniture stores in the state with over 120,000 square feet of showroom displaying both furniture and mattresses, and an outlet center. Additionally, the store will include a 5,000 square foot entertainment attraction and restaurant, like many of the other Jordan’s Furniture locations.

“Westfarms is a thriving destination shopping center because it offers unique-to-market retailers and a wide variety of contemporary and emerging brands,” said Alberto Arebalo, Westfarms general manger. “Jordan’s Furniture is another great addition that can’t be shopped anywhere else in the market and will no doubt have significant appeal with our local audience and our day trip shoppers from surrounding areas.”

