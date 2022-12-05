Legal team of man paralyzed in police custody, City of New Haven agree to pursue settlement

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The legal team for a man who was paralyzed in police custody and the City of New Haven have agreed to pursue a settlement.

Randy Cox’s lawyers announced a $100 million lawsuit against the city back in September.

They said Cox was paralyzed from the chest down after New Haven officers failed to properly secure him in the back of a police van following an arrest in June. The driver of the van stopped to avoid a crash and that sent Cox head-first into the rear doors of the van.

Monday, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said that all parties involved in the civil case of Richard Cox v. City of New Haven, et al, agreed to pursue early settlement discussions. The discussions will be facilitated by a magistrate judge.

I am pleased that Randy’s attorneys and the City have agreed to pursue early settlement discussions towards a fair and just resolution of this case. I am also glad that we have jointly agreed to a clearly defined case management plan that outlines both immediate next steps and an overall timeline on all related aspects of this case. This agreement reflects the City’s ongoing desire to reach an early, reasonable settlement with Randy, and to engage in good faith settlement discussions as soon as both parties have sufficient information for them to begin. It also provides for long-term contingency planning, that each side has agreed upon, should this case go to trial. I am encouraged by this progress and am confident we all will continue to work in a collaborative manner to ensure that justice is ultimately served.

Elicker said the agreement was formalized on Friday in a joint legal filing submitted by all parties.

It also included an agreed upon trial schedule set to begin by Dec. 15, 2024, should both sides fail to come to an agreement.

Notably, the City of New Haven also joined with the plaintiffs in objecting to the request of the individual defendants that the discovery process for the civil case be stayed until the related criminal case against the individual defendants is resolved, reflecting the City’s desire for the civil case to move forward concurrently and in a timely manner, Elicker said.

State police charged five officers in connection with Cox’s paralysis.

They were identified as Officer Oscar Diaz, Officer Ronald Pressley, Officer Jocelyn Lavandier, Officer Luis Rivera, and Sgt, Betsy Segui.

A court found that the officers followed proper procedure while they arrested Cox, but what they did afterward and during transportation was wrong.

They were charged with reckless endangerment second-degree and cruelty to persons, state police said.

All have been on paid administrative leave since the incident.

