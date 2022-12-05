Contests
Police: Haddam woman killed in crash on Randolph Rd. in Middletown

By Evan Sobol
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A deadly crash is under investigation in Middletown.

Police said it happened Sunday night at the intersection of Randolph Road and Ridge Road.

When officers arrived, they found a Nissan Rogue and a Freightliner truck with heavy damage.

Firefighters extricated a woman from the Nissan. The driver of the Freightliner got out on his own, police said.

The woman, identified as Lori Willhite, 52, of Haddam, later died at the hospital, police said.

Authorities said the crash is under investigation by the Middletown Police Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Passacantando at 860-638-4063.

