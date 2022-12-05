Motor vehicle collision closes I-84 in West Hartford
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A motor vehicle collision has closed I-84 Westbound in West Hartford early Monday morning.
Around 5 A.M., public safety dispatchers responded to I-84 Westbound between exits 43 and 44.
The highway was shut down shortly thereafter.
There is no other information available at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for Updates.
