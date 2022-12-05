Motor vehicle collision closes I-84 in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A motor vehicle collision has closed I-84 Westbound in West Hartford early Monday morning.

Around 5 A.M., public safety dispatchers responded to I-84 Westbound between exits 43 and 44.

The highway was shut down shortly thereafter.

There is no other information available at this time.

