Motor vehicle collision closes I-84 in West Hartford

By Jay Kenney
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A motor vehicle collision has closed I-84 Westbound in West Hartford early Monday morning.

Around 5 A.M., public safety dispatchers responded to I-84 Westbound between exits 43 and 44.

The highway was shut down shortly thereafter.

There is no other information available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for Updates.

