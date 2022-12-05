Suspected Naugatuck baby killer set to face a judge

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The man accused of killing his daughter in Naugatuck and spending nearly two weeks on the run is due to face a judge Monday morning.

Christopher Francisquini was caught by police Friday following a search that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI.

He’s due in Waterbury Superior Court.

Francisquini is being held on $5 million bond for the murder of his 11-month-old daughter, Camilla.

It has been a whirlwind of emotions for the Naugatuck community over the past few days.

On Friday, Francisquini was taken into custody in dramatic fashion after someone recognized him and tipped off police.

They nabbed him at the Waterbury bus stop on Meadow Street.

On Saturday, the Naugatuck community came together for a vigil for baby Camilla. She would have turned 1 year old that day. Naugatuck mayor N. Warren Hess encouraged people to continue to wear pink in her memory and demand justice for her family.

Francisquini faced multiple charges before the Nov. 18 murder and was out on a several hundred thousand dollars bond at the time.

