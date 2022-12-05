Woman charged with drunk driving on UConn campus

MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - State police said they charged a woman with driving under the influence and reckless driving after she sped through the University of Connecticut campus on Sunday.

Troopers said they arrested Caitryn Byrka, 33, of South Windsor.

Sunday shortly after 4 a.m., state police said they were monitoring Storrs Road, also known as Route 195, in Mansfield. A trooper noticed a black Chevrolet Equinox headed south at a high rate of speed.

The driver was in the area of Storrs and Moulton roads at the time and headed in the direction of the UConn campus.

The trooper used a laser unit and clocked the driver at 65 mph in a posted 40 mph zone.

While the trooper tried to catch up to the driver to initiate a motor vehicle stop, the trooper reported that the driver traveled in excess of 50 mph through the UConn campus.

State police noted that the area was known to have pedestrian traffic at all hours of the day and had a posted speed limit of 25 mph.

Once the trooper had Byrka pulled over, the trooper reported signs of possible impairment.

When asked, Byrka agreed to participate in standardized field sobriety tests, which sate police said were not performed to standard. As a result of the trooper’s observations and the on-scene investigation, Byrka was placed under arrest and transported to a state police barracks in Tolland. There, she was processed and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and reckless driving.

Byrka was later released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled for arraignment at Rockville Superior Court on Dec. 28.

