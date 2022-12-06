Amazing K9 Duos: Officer Simons and Officer Heidi with Yale Public Safety

(WFSB) – Meet Officer Rich Simons and Officer Heidi with Yale Public Safety!

We did a story on them about a year ago, right before Christmas.

What’s been going on the past year?

“Oh things have been great, Heidi’s been on the Yale campus and around the state of Connecticut, and we’ve been going to all sorts of places, creating smiles with Heidi!” Simons said. “We were lucky enough to get the yale distinguished service award this past week.”

That’s quite a distinguished honor to get that from Yale, tell me about that award a little bit.

“It’s an award given out to like 25 Yale employees for distinguished service that go beyond and above the regular work schedule, and their day, giving back to Yale and Heidi’s given back so much to Yale, to the students and the staff during COVID and wellness, she’s been wonderful with everybody! Thank you Heidi,” said Simons.

We should mention that Heidi comes from Puppies Behind Bars, and you’ve had the honor of actually being a part of other agencies and offering service, comfort and support during good times and in sad times, so thank you for service on that.

If there’s one thing you’d like to let our audience know about you and Heidi, because I know they can follow you on Instagram, but, what does she mean to you as a police officer and how has she changed your outlook?

“She has changed, made me a better father, police officer, better member of the community, she’s absolutely wonderful with children, people and everything. She’s been a game changer, for community-based policing, for Yale public safety!” said Simons.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.