Car ends up under another vehicle in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A crash in North Haven involved a car that ended up under anther vehicle.

It happened on Washington Avenue around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, in front of a Dunkin’ Donuts, according to the North Haven Fire Department.

While no one was seriously hurt, the driver of the car needed to be extricated, firefighters said.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

