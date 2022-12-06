Contests
Car ends up under another vehicle in North Haven

A car ended up under another vehicle on Washington Avenue in North Haven the morning of Dec. 6.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A crash in North Haven involved a car that ended up under anther vehicle.

It happened on Washington Avenue around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, in front of a Dunkin’ Donuts, according to the North Haven Fire Department.

While no one was seriously hurt, the driver of the car needed to be extricated, firefighters said.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

