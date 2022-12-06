Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Danielson man killed in MA crash

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, MA (WFSB) - A man from Danielson, CT died in a crash in Auburn, MA, state police confirmed.

Massachusetts State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 395 a little after 5:45 p.m. on Monday.

When they got to the scene, Troopers said they discovered that a 2006 Honda Odyssey van, driven by a 62-year-old man in the center median, crashed into a tree.

The driver was unconscious and quickly transported to an area hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced deceased.

Troopers said their initial investigation revealed that the operator may have suffered a medical emergency in the moments that led up to the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Temperature trend for Tuesday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Steady rain moves in tonight, and the active pattern continues through the week!
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Mario Roberto Munoz-Acevedo was arrested in connection with home burglaries in West Hartford,...
New York man arrested for home burglaries in West Hartford
A car ended up under another vehicle on Washington Avenue in North Haven the morning of Dec. 6.
Car ends up under another vehicle in North Haven