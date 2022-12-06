Danielson man killed in MA crash

AUBURN, MA (WFSB) - A man from Danielson, CT died in a crash in Auburn, MA, state police confirmed.

Massachusetts State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 395 a little after 5:45 p.m. on Monday.

When they got to the scene, Troopers said they discovered that a 2006 Honda Odyssey van, driven by a 62-year-old man in the center median, crashed into a tree.

The driver was unconscious and quickly transported to an area hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced deceased.

Troopers said their initial investigation revealed that the operator may have suffered a medical emergency in the moments that led up to the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

No other details were released.

