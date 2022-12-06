Farmington to hold referendum on high school project

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Construction hasn’t started yet, but Farmington’s new high school is over budget.

Taxpayers will be asked to spend an additional $9.7 million this Thursday.

Farmington needs a new high school. Parts of the original building go back to the 1920s.

A significant factor of the higher price tag is inflation.

They’ve already started the project, and in two years Farmington should have a new high school.

But it will cost taxpayers more money.

The original price tag was $135.6 million, but an additional $9.7 million is needed.

The assistant town manager said: “Supply chain issues, cost of materials, and the inflated costs of construction” are reasons. The “9.7 million includes increase in costs plus alternates….things taken out such as tennis courts.”

There is some good news. The state’s reimbursement rate has increased to 30 percent.

The projected cost to average taxpayer over 5 years would have been $466. Now it’s $491.

“These are tough times, maybe they can sit and think about what they can trim,” said Suzanne Colton of Farmington.

“Education for our kids is very important to me. So I wouldn’t mind,” said Marianne Juliano of Farmington.

Voting will be Thursday at regular polling places. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

