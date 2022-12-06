Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Farmington to hold referendum on high school project

Referendum this week for high school project in Farmington
By Susan Raff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Construction hasn’t started yet, but Farmington’s new high school is over budget.

Taxpayers will be asked to spend an additional $9.7 million this Thursday.

Farmington needs a new high school. Parts of the original building go back to the 1920s.

A significant factor of the higher price tag is inflation.

They’ve already started the project, and in two years Farmington should have a new high school.

But it will cost taxpayers more money.

The original price tag was $135.6 million, but an additional $9.7 million is needed.

The assistant town manager said: “Supply chain issues, cost of materials, and the inflated costs of construction” are reasons. The “9.7 million includes increase in costs plus alternates….things taken out such as tennis courts.”

There is some good news. The state’s reimbursement rate has increased to 30 percent.

The projected cost to average taxpayer over 5 years would have been $466. Now it’s $491.

“These are tough times, maybe they can sit and think about what they can trim,” said Suzanne Colton of Farmington.

“Education for our kids is very important to me. So I wouldn’t mind,” said Marianne Juliano of Farmington.

Voting will be Thursday at regular polling places. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VIDEO: Yale Public Safety's K9 Team
Amazing K9 Duos: Officer Simons and Officer Heidi with Yale Public Safety
Making money with crafting
Putting your crafting skills to the test could mean extra cash in your pockets
Nursing union reaches deal with Windham Hospital
Nursing union reaches deal with Windham Hospital
A holiday light display in Stafford Springs is accepting non-perishable food items!
VIDEO: Holiday lights on display in Stafford Springs