Fire damages beloved family farm in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A massive fire erupted at a Watertown farm Monday.

Young’s Longrange Farm on Woodbury Road sustained damage after a 2nd alarm fire broke out at the farm Monday evening.

Several neighboring fire departments were called to help Watertown Fire battle the blaze, including Waterbury and Woodbury.

An eyewitness told Channel 3 he was driving by the farm when he saw the fire. Vinnie Setaro says he knew something had to be done.

“I parked the car and I pulled out one of the quads out of the garage for them. Suddenly, they had Oxy- Acetylene tanks for welding and compressed air tanks. I started hearing hissing and it became unsafe to be there. I pulled back and then the tanks started blowing up. Before you know what happened the whole garage was just up.

Residents say the fire caused the sky to light up red.

“It was hot. It was very hot. And you were just sitting there, and you are just looking at it like it’s just huge,” says Setaro.

The building suffered extensive damage, and a home on the property lost power.

The family who owns the farm says they are still trying to figure out exactly what caused the fire. The family tells Channel 3 they are shaken up by the fire but are glad everyone is safe.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.