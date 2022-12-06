Gun trafficking suspect was captured

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Police said they apprehended after fleeing NY for a gun trafficking charge.

John Dahl from Abbotsford, Wisconsin was arrested on I-395 north near exit 3.

The suspect was wanted by the King County District Attorney office out of New York.

Authorities said they recovered a Ruger handgun, ammunition, and $68,000.

Dahl was transported to Connecticut State police, Troop Barracks E.

He is currently pending extradition to New York.

