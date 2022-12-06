Gun trafficking suspect was captured
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Police said they apprehended after fleeing NY for a gun trafficking charge.
John Dahl from Abbotsford, Wisconsin was arrested on I-395 north near exit 3.
The suspect was wanted by the King County District Attorney office out of New York.
Authorities said they recovered a Ruger handgun, ammunition, and $68,000.
Dahl was transported to Connecticut State police, Troop Barracks E.
He is currently pending extradition to New York.
