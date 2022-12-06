Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Gun trafficking suspect was captured

By Kristina Russo
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Police said they apprehended after fleeing NY for a gun trafficking charge.

John Dahl from Abbotsford, Wisconsin was arrested on I-395 north near exit 3.

The suspect was wanted by the King County District Attorney office out of New York.

Authorities said they recovered a Ruger handgun, ammunition, and $68,000.

Dahl was transported to Connecticut State police, Troop Barracks E.

He is currently pending extradition to New York.

Follow Channel 3 to stay updated.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Futurecast rain for Tuesday-Wednesday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Steady rain moves in tonight, and the active pattern continues through the week!
Goats seized as part of an animal cruelty case in Redding are now healthy enough for adoption,...
Neglected goats will be up for adoption, attorney general says
Futurecast rain for Tuesday-Wednesday - WFSB
FORECAST: Rain coming, some of it may be heavy at times
Mario Roberto Munoz-Acevedo was arrested in connection with home burglaries in West Hartford,...
New York man arrested for home burglaries in West Hartford