Here is Connecticut’s favorite Christmas movie

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Christmas may be synonymous with Connecticut in terms of holiday movies.

From the classic Christmas in Connecticut to a slew of newer Hallmark and Netflix films, the state left its mark on Hollywood this time of year.

The most popular Christmas movie in Connecticut, however, doesn’t take place in the state. It’s set in Chicago.

The website Wishlisted posted its list of The Most Popular Christmas Movies by State. On it, Connecticut’s favorite was National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

Wishlisted said it ran 25 films from IMDb’s Top 100 Christmas movies of all time list through every state on Google Trends.

Wishlisted posted the country's favorite Christmas movies by state. (Wishlisted)

In fact, Christmas Vacation was the favorite for about 80 percent of the country.

All of New England, with the exception of Vermont, favorited the film. For Vermont, the favorite was Steven Spielberg’s Gremlins.

Other movies on the list for other states included It’s a Wonderful Life, The Shop Around the Corner, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Edward Scissorhands, Love Actually and Die Hard.

Take a look at the complete list here.

