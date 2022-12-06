New York fugitive arrested by Montville police
MONTVILLE, CT. (WFSB) - Montville police said they assisted the U.S. Marshal Service to apprehend a fugitive fleeing from New York.
The 65-year old suspect originally from Wisconsin had an active, extraditable felony warrant for Criminal Sale of a Firearm 1st Degree.
Police conducted a traffic stop December 5 on a tractor trailer operated by the suspect on I-395 northbound just north of exit 2.
This occurred around 2 P.M. in Waterford.
They searched the vehicle and found narcotics and firearms in the front sleeper cab portion of the truck.
Police also found approximately $70,000 with the suspect.
The suspect was taken into custody and held on a $4,000,000 bond for the fugitive case.
There was also a $1,000,000 bond for the weapons case.
