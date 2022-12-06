New York man arrested for home burglaries in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - West Hartford police extradited a man from New York in connection with residential burglaries that happened in town.

Police on Tuesday identified the suspect as 52-year-old Mario Roberto Munoz-Acevedo of Flushing, NY.

Munoz-Acevedo was already in police custody in Nassau County, NY for other charges.

In recent months, the West Hartford Police Department said it diligently responded to, documented, and investigated reports of residential burglaries that happened in town. Through exhaustive follow-up, and in cooperation with multiple law enforcement agencies both within Connecticut and beyond state borders, the West Hartford Police Department identified the suspect.

Munoz-Acevedo was extradited from New York back to Connecticut and arrested by warrant at the West Hartford Police Department.

Police charged him with first-degree burglary, first-degree larceny, and third-degree criminal mischief.

He was held on a $500,000 court-set bond.

Police said the case remained active as of Tuesday, so no other details would be released.

However they sought to thank the police departments in Wilton, Westport, Rocky Hill, Naugatuck, and Nassau County, NY for their help.

Anyone with information about Munoz-Acevedo that could help the case was asked to contact West Hartford police at 860-523-5203, or use the WHPD Tip Line/email at 860-570-8969 and whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

