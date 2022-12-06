Nursing union reaches deal with Windham Hospital

WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - One of the two unions fighting for better working conditions voted to approve a settlement with Windham Community Memorial Hospital.

Nurses and other hospital staff held a two-day strike back in October.

There are two unions that represent workers at Windham Hospital.

One of them is AFT Local 5041. This union is all nurses and tonight they finally have an agreement with the hospital that’s effective immediately.

After a year-long fight and a two-day protest the nurses’ union at Windham Hospital is finally getting a new four-year agreement.

This contract removes mandatory overtime language, a dangerous practice the union says hurts workers and patients.

However, nurses can still pick up extra shifts. The new contract also decreases insurance premiums. This agreement took about a year with negotiations starting last December.

In a statement the AFT Connecticut president said: “It’s unfortunate that our members were pushed into action in order to make this healthcare chain prioritize safe patient limits.”

The hospital president responded stating: “More than five months ago, the hospital made a fair and equitable offer and outlined what was needed to settle the contract, while addressing the union’s issues...We are eager to move ahead and continue in our mission to serve our community.”

The fight isn’t over. The second union, United Employees, has not secured a new contract.

Their president says they hope to get a fair contract soon.

This would be for the technical and many other healthcare workers who are not nurses.

