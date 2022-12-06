Wallingford fire crews battle early morning fire
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are responding to an early morning fire in Wallingford.
Shortly before 5 A.M.., public safety dispatchers received calls for a building fire at 340 Quinnipiac Street.
Crews arrived to find a fire in the basement of the building.
The scene is active, and a fire investigation is on-going.
