Wallingford fire crews battle early morning fire

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are responding to an early morning fire in Wallingford.

Shortly before 5 A.M.., public safety dispatchers received calls for a building fire at 340 Quinnipiac Street.

Crews arrived to find a fire in the basement of the building.

The scene is active, and a fire investigation is on-going.

