Waterbury police arrest 7 murder suspects as city sees large increase in violent crime
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police made seven arrests in a two-day period last week that involved murder cases over the past four months.
New numbers released Tuesday show a large increase in violent crime in and around the Brass City.
Police there are concerned and looking for some help.
Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo believes there is something very specific that can be attached to and blamed for the increase in violence.
“I don’t know if someone that shoots someone and then posts bond is a deterrent for them when they come back into the community,” Spagnolo said.
As 2022 comes to an end, the numbers involving violence with illegal guns is staggering.
The incidents have more than doubled and the number of illegal shots fired have gone from 180 to 329.
“It’s been a very violent year especially in Waterbury and other violent areas. This year as opposed to last year we have had a high number of incidents with shots fired, people hit by gunfire and incredible increase in the number of guns taken off the street,” said Spagnolo.
Spagnolo knows from past experience and ongoing discussions that violent crimes are on the upswing throughout Connecticut.
“The majority are targeted personal conflict, group violence or gang related,” Spagnolo said.
Waterbury police identified the suspects who were charged in recent murder investigations:
- Gelson Cruz, charged with the murder of Jordan Savage.
- Clarence Rhodes, charged with the murder of Xavier Pellot.
- Christopher Francisquini, charged with the murder of his 11-month-old daughter, Camilla.
- Kylle Brewer, Freddy Montalvo and Isiah Montalvo, arrested and charged with conspiracy at murder, reckless endangerment 1 and tampering with evidence in the murder of 17-year-old Wisin Resto-Rodriguez.
- Rafael Calderon, to be served with a warrant charging him with conspiracy at murder, reckless endangerment 1 and tampering with evidence in the murder of Resto-Rodriguez.
While the possibility of reshaping the process takes some time, Waterbury and other urban committees throughout the state are working within the guidelines to bring down the criminals and the statistical numbers they represent.
