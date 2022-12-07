2 arrested in connection with theft of leaf blower, generator from Lowe’s in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Two men were arrested for stealing $1,500 worth of merchandise from a Lowe’s store in South Windsor and having drugs on them.

Police identified the suspects as 48-year-old Jerry Lopez of New Britain and 44-year-old Jorge Febus of Meriden.

They said they responded to the Lowe’s on Buckland Hills Drive on Tuesday around 8:50 p.m.

A report said a man stole a leaf blower, a generator and a plastic shelf.

The suspects took off in a vehicle.

Police said they were able to stop the vehicle and identify Lopez as the man who committed the thefts. They said the suspect tried to use a fake name when they tried to identify him. He also resisted arrest when they tried to take him into custody.

Officers said Lopez was also in possession of five blue wax folds believed to contain heroin/fentanyl and a small clear baggie believed to contain cocaine. He also had five violation of probation warrants.

Lopez was charged with use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree larceny, interfering with an officer, and violation of probation. He was held on a $50,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday.

Febus was identified as the driver of the vehicle.

During recovery of the stolen items, police said they determined that Febus had a 10.5 inch knife on the driver’s side floor against the center console. Additionally, Febus did not have a license, there was no insurance on the vehicle, and he was in possession of a crack cocaine pipe. Febus was held on a $5,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday.

He was charged with fourth-degree larceny, illegal possession of a weapon on a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without a license, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, and use of drug paraphernalia.

