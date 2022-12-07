Crews respond to car fire on I-91 south in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Emergency responders were called to a car fire along Interstate 91 south in Rocky Hill on Wednesday morning.

The Department of Transportation reported that the fire was between exits 24 and 23.

The right and center lanes of the highway were closed.

The fire was first reported around 9:30 a.m.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.