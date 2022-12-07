CT DOT preparing for storms this winter

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - The official start to winter is later this month, but the state is already taking measures to prepare for any wintry weather.

Eyewitness News toured some Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) facilities Tuesday.

One of the big challenges is that more plow drivers and mechanics are needed.

The DOT has about 11,000 miles of state roads to clear off, and with the staffing shortages it may take longer to get the job done.

No snow is on the ground yet, but these trucks are already prepared to do the job and clear Connecticut’s roads.

“Every storm is different based on what happens with the weather. You can have rain, you can have snow, you can have sleet,” said Jonathyn Kardys.

Kardys is a crew leader with the CT DOT. He’s one of the plow drivers responsible for clearing I-91 when winter weather hits the state.

“We clear the highway in one shot, start north, come back south and then keep doing it until the snow is over and clear,” Kardys said.

Kardys is one of Connecticut DOT’s roughly 900 drivers. But they’re short about 175 drivers.

“Some of those longer storms, the ones that will go for a couple of days, ones that are snowing 2-3 inches an hour. It’s going to take us a little longer to clear the roads because we are short staffed,” said Josh Morgan, spokesperson for the CT DOT.

Across the agency there are more than 600 openings in total.

More mechanics are also needed to help repair vehicles and equipment that gets damaged.

“It’s been a little stressful. More on our plate that we gotta do as opposed to if we had more drivers would help us more. But we work through what we’ve got,” said Kardys.

DOT has about 200 contractors they can call in depending on the severity of the storm.

The Highway Operations Center in Newington is where roadways are monitored 24/7 for crashes and incidents.

Crews have this message for the public:

“Let us do our job. If you can stay behind us, the better chance we have to clean the road up and help get the traffic flowing a lot faster,” Kardys said.

If you are interested in working for the DOT, you can find more information here.

