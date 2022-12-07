Governor Lamont sits down with Channel 3

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Governor Lamont sat down with Channel 3′s Susan Raff to discuss the highs and lows of his first term as governor.

It has not been an easy four years for Connecticut between the pandemic and inflation.

Lamont says for the most part, he is pleased with what he and lawmakers were able to do to get the sate through the pandemic and get some relief to help with the cost of gas and heating.

More than half of his first term was spent dealing with the pandemic.

“If I found one thing for sure, is during COVID you can never over explain. You feel like you have said ten times why we are doing this and the way we are doing that,” says Lamont.

The pandemic left behind challenges, and Lamont says there is still work to be done.

Some industries have not recovered, Connecticut has a significant labor shortage, and remote learning in schools has left students behind.

Lamont says he has been focused on filling those jobs.

“When you have 100,000 jobs, it’s a chance to lift everybody up, make sure they get the training, make sure they get the daycare, make sure they get the transportation,” says Lamont.

One of the big challenges has been inflation. Last month in a special session, lawmakers voted to make things a little more affordable for Connecticut residents.

“Short term solution are subsidies to make it a little easier for people to get through a very tough time. That is why we have the gas tax, and heating relief, but we also need long term solutions,” Lamont says.

Crime also spiked during COVID.

“Perception crime is on fire. People yelling ‘fire’ in a crowded theater. We are one of the safest states in the country. One of the best police forces, best trained, and I need more. I’ve hired more every opportunity I can,” says Lamont.

Connecticut is down close to 200 state police troopers, some blame a recently passed police reform bill but the shortage is a national problem. Then there is the issue of guns.

“There are more damn illegal guns on the streets than ever before,” says Lamont.

Lamont says we need to do a better job of getting rid of illegal guns. On energy, he kept Millstone going and the state is starting up wind power, but more is needed to reduce our dependency.

“What more do you think you could have done better in your first term?”

“Spend more time with legislature,” says Lamont.

