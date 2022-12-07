High school football teams honored at CIAC luncheon

(WFSB) - The high school football season ends this Saturday when 12 teams in six classes play for a state title.

Those 12 teams were honored at a luncheon put together by the CIAC on Tuesday.

When the season began back in September, there were 140 teams hoping for undefeated seasons, conference championships and state titles.

There are just 12 teams left and six on Saturday will bring home the ultimate prize.

This is the first luncheon since 2019. COVID shut down all of 2020 and last year’s was done via Zoom.

The luncheon recognizes successful seasons and provides opportunities for local media to tell the many stories of players and teams who got here.

