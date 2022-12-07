I-84 east in Manchester congested due to a jackknifed tractor trailer

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Lanes of Interstate 84 east in Manchester were closed on Wednesday morning because of a jackknifed tractor trailer.

State police told Channel 3 that the incident happened in the area of exit 62.

The Department of Transportation reported that the three left lanes were closed and that there was congestion between exits 60 and 62.

The crash was first reported around 7:30 a.m.

Troopers said there were injuries.

However, they said the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was on its way to help with a fuel spill.

State police advised drivers to seek alternate routes.

There’s no word on what caused the tractor trailer to jackknife.

