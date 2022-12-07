Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Man in critical condition after Clifford Street shooting

Hartford Shooting
Hartford Shooting(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek and Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man in his forties is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford on Tuesday.

Police say they responded to two separate ShotSpotter activations near 45 Clifford Street shortly before 9:40 pm.

Police were investigating the scene as a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds arrived at a nearby hospital.

Eyewitness News saw a heavy police presence on the corner of Maple and Bushnell shortly after the shooting.

Police are still investigating this shooting.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Milford Police search for suspect following targeted attack, homicide
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Wednesday will be cloudy with a chance for showers.
Technical Discussion: Wet & mild weather continues through midweek!
Sikorsky loses out on $1.3 billion Army deal
Sikorsky loses out on $1.3 billion Army deal for next generation of helicopters
Rockville kicker inspires young girls
GREAT KIDS: Kicker for Rockville High football inspires young girls