Man in critical condition after Clifford Street shooting
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man in his forties is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford on Tuesday.
Police say they responded to two separate ShotSpotter activations near 45 Clifford Street shortly before 9:40 pm.
Police were investigating the scene as a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds arrived at a nearby hospital.
Eyewitness News saw a heavy police presence on the corner of Maple and Bushnell shortly after the shooting.
Police are still investigating this shooting.
