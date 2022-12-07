Man in critical condition after Clifford Street shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man in his forties is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford on Tuesday.

Police say they responded to two separate ShotSpotter activations near 45 Clifford Street shortly before 9:40 pm.

Police were investigating the scene as a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds arrived at a nearby hospital.

Eyewitness News saw a heavy police presence on the corner of Maple and Bushnell shortly after the shooting.

Police are still investigating this shooting.

