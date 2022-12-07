Man reported missing from Newtown in 2013 found dead in NY home

NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man who disappeared from Newtown in 2013 was found dead in a home in New York on Monday.

Officers in Rock Hill, NY confirmed that Robert Hoagland’s body was found there.

Hoagland was last seen on July 28, 2013. He was reported missing to the Newtown Police Department the day afterward.

At the time, officers were asked to check on Hoagland because he failed to pick up a family member from the airport. Through the investigation, it was learned that Hoagland also failed to show up for work that day.

Officers found the family cars, Hoagland’s wallet, medication, and cell phone at the family home.

The investigation also revealed that Hoagland was last seen on at a gas station at 11 Church Hill Rd. on July 28, 2013.

The investigation remained open for nearly a decade and sightings were received and investigated nationwide. Newtown police said the disappearance of Hoagland received lots of media attention, including a feature on the Investigation Discovery series “Disappeared.”

On Monday, the Sullivan County, NY, Sheriff’s Department contacted Newtown police with possible information on the Hoagland’s whereabouts. The sheriff’s department said it responded to an untimely death of a male at a residence in Rock Hill, NY. It initially could not identify the male, but found papers showing the name Robert Hoagland.

Investigators’ search revealed that Hoagland was missing from Newtown.

On Tuesday, Newtown detectives met with representatives from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department and confirmed the identity of Hoagland. The detectives said they learned that he had been living in Sullivan County since around Nov. 2013 and was using the name Richard King.

Hoagland’s remains were taken to the Sullivan County Coroner for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death; however, there were no signs of foul play.

The Newtown Police Department said it sent its condolences to Hoagland’s family and friends. The family requested that their privacy be respected.

The police department said it does not plan to release any further information because there was no criminal aspect to Hoagland’s disappearance.

