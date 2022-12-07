Shop with a Cop event underway in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The holiday season is here, and that means holiday shopping!

The annual Shop with a Cop event is underway Tuesday night at Walmart in East Windsor.

Children were selected through the East Windsor Human Services and those kids are out right now grabbing gifts.

Thirty-specially selected kids are inside shopping with an East Windsor cop, grabbing toys and gifts for themselves and their families, trees and groceries, all in partnership with the East Windsor Police Union and Human Services.

“We’ve seen an increase in a number of our social service needs here in town so this helps bring the community together in a number of ways. Choosing the families is always a difficult process but we make those phone calls, and the kids are so excited to come and shop with the police officers,” said Melissa Maltese, Director of Recreation and Community Services, East Windsor.

“When we can help the families out this time of year, it’s really invaluable. It shows that the police are the warriors and the guardians of the community and we want to take care of the families year round,” said Matthew Carl, Deputy Chief with the East Windsor Police Department.

There are two groups that will shop for an hour. They each get around $200 to load up their carts, which is all made possible through at $5,000 grant through Walmart.

It’s a very sweet event and the kids couldn’t be happier.

