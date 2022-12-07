Sikorsky loses out on $1.3 billion Army deal for next generation of helicopters

STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - Sikorsky comes up short in its bid to build the next generation of Black Hawk helicopters.

The Army’s decision to go with a Texas-based company instead means plenty are wondering what it means for Sikorsky and its workers in Connecticut.

Sikorsky’s Black Hawk is a tough, reliable utility helicopter that’s seen action in war zones around the world for more than 40 years.

The Stratford-based company recently lost out on building the next generation, with the Pentagon instead awarding its future long range assault aircraft contract worth more than $1 billion to Bell out of Texas.

“I think it must be extraordinarily disheartening to the management and the labor at Sikorsky to see this happen,” said David Cadden, Professor Emeritus with Quinnipiac University’s Department of Entrepreneurship and Strategy.

In a statement, Sikorsky and Boeing said:

“We remain confident DEFIANT X is the transformational aircraft the US Army requires to accomplish its complex missions today and well into the future. We will evaluate our next steps after reviewing feedback from the Army.”

In not picking Sikorsky, the Army is going with Bell’s V-280 Valor, which takes off like a helicopter, but in the air, its rotors tilt, allowing it to reach speeds of more than 300 miles per hour.

“Sikorsky still has a number of contacts both for the US military and for foreign militaries, so for the foreseeable future, the pipeline is there for production, but obviously losing the contract for the replacement for the Black Hawk is a huge blow,” Cadden said.

Cadden said down the road it could impact the size of the workforce in Connecticut, but he feels it’s likely that Sikorsky will get another contract from the Pentagon, one for its future attack reconnaissance helicopters.

“There’s a track record over decades of the Pentagon not wanting to sabotage the American industrial base, splitting contracts this way, so I think they will get the armed reconnaissance contract,” said Cadden.

Speaking Tuesday, Governor Ned Lamont said Sikorsky will continue to produce the heavy lift helicopter for the Marines, and for the time being its Black Hawks.

“That contract goes on for a number of years, so nothing is going to change dramatically, but no question about it, we would have loved to win the next generation,” said Lamont.

In a statement, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, whose district includes Stratford, said she is disappointed Sikorsky was not selected, adding: “Sikorsky makes the best helicopters in the world and is one of the largest employers in Connecticut… I intend to receive briefings from the Army to better understand how and why the decision was made.”

Eyewitness News reached out to the local Teamsters union which represents the workers at Sikorsky but did not hear back from them.

