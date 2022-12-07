‘Together We Grow’ event in Hartford to discuss bringing in cannabis revenue

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An event in Hartford on Wednesday will put the cannabis industry in the spotlight.

With other states like Massachusetts bringing in billions of dollars in business through cannabis, Connecticut looks poised to do the same.

Leaders like Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, state legislators, representatives from the Department of Consumer Protection were on the guest list.

They are expected to join 20 of Connecticut’s recently licensed cannabis business owners to discuss the new avenue for economic growth in the state.

The Together We Grow networking event in Hartford is meant to bring people from different backgrounds under one roof to discuss the cannabis industry.

On the schedule are panel discussions that will cover construction, finance, and cultivation.

Two hundred and fifty people are expected to attend the event, which was organized by the Connecticut Cannabis Chamber of Commerce.

Founded in 2022 with social equity as one of its focuses, the chamber and its event are considered a far cry from when cannabis use was illegal just a few years ago.

People Channel 3 spoke with saw a new attitude toward cannabis that has been taking shape.

Wednesday’s event goes from 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hartford Club.

The event comes as thousands of Connecticut residents with low-level cannabis convictions will have their records cleared.

An event comes as thousands of Connecticut residents with low-level cannabis convictions will have their records cleared.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.