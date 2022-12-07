TSA at Bradley International Airport find loaded handgun in woman’s fanny pack

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Bradley International Airport found a loaded handgun in a woman’s fanny pack on November 30.

Officials said TSA notified state police after detecting the firearm.

State police then found a loaded .9mm firearm with a chambered round, TSA officials said.

Police said Gloria Greenberg, 69, of West Hartford, was arrested and charged with circumventing airport security.

Gloria Greenberg. (Connecticut State Police)

She was released on a $1,000 bond.

Officials said this is the fifth firearm detected by TSA at Bradley in 2022. Nine were detected in 2021.

“Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter,” TSA said.

For more information on traveling with a firearm, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.