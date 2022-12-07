Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

TSA at Bradley International Airport find loaded handgun in woman’s fanny pack

Handgun found by TSA at Bradley International Airport.
Handgun found by TSA at Bradley International Airport.(TSA)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Bradley International Airport found a loaded handgun in a woman’s fanny pack on November 30.

Officials said TSA notified state police after detecting the firearm.

State police then found a loaded .9mm firearm with a chambered round, TSA officials said.

Police said Gloria Greenberg, 69, of West Hartford, was arrested and charged with circumventing airport security.

Gloria Greenberg.
Gloria Greenberg.(Connecticut State Police)

She was released on a $1,000 bond.

Officials said this is the fifth firearm detected by TSA at Bradley in 2022. Nine were detected in 2021.

“Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter,” TSA said.

For more information on traveling with a firearm, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ewen Dewitt.
Milford police believe man used axe to kill his ex-girlfriend
Rain clears out Wednesday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Wet & mild weather today, then trending drier and cooler later this week.
Rocky Hill Car fire
DOT VIDEO: Car fire reported on I-91 south in Rocky Hill
Robert Hoagland disappeared from Newtown in 2013. His body was found at a home in New York.
Man reported missing from Newtown in 2013 found dead in NY home