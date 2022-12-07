Students from Ukraine adjusting to life in CT

(WFSB) - As the war between Russia and Ukraine rages on, Ukrainian citizens are bearing a large brunt of the bombing and attacks on cities small and large.

Young people have turned to education as a way out of the war-torn area.

Schools in the United States have brought students over as frequently as possible.

Eyewitness News met two Ukrainian students who are attending Woodstock Academy.

There are almost a dozen students from Ukraine now attending Woodstock Academy.

Many, if not all, left home to study abroad for the first time.

With the studying comes the adjustment to school work, social lifestyle and culture and being away from home at this time of year.

Anna Masan and Yehor Bezshchasnyi, two Ukrainian exchange students, came to Connecticut last spring.

They are both seniors completing one year of American education before heading off to an American university.

Both students are close with family and friends back home, but the war with Russia has driven a geographical wedge that takes some time to get over.

“Sometimes it’s really hard to understand the system and culture because in my country we can’t speak with teachers, as if they were friends or get a lot of details,” said Anna.

Keeping tabs on what’s happening with the war back home in Ukraine is made easier these days with technology, but there are some times when these kids don’t want to be reminded of the danger their families are living through.

“Especially on Mondays, it is more worries. On Mondays for three or four straight weeks the Russians send more than 100 bombs,” said Yehor.

Each student has sent out a bunch of college applications.

While Yehor waits to hear from several schools including Columbia, Anna’s top choice is Stanford. That’s been her dream school for quite some time.

“My father one day told me about the Silicon Valley. And he always said if you want to work for Apple or Google, you can go there,” said Anna.

These kids have made deep adjustments in a short amount of time. They are driven to achieve, both educationally and socially.

“I’m very grateful to the school for giving me and other students to be here. In these hard times there aren’t a lot of choices for us,” Yehor said.

Anna and Yagor are both going to Europe to meet up with family and friends for the holidays.

They aren’t sure exactly where or for how long they will get to visit, but both said they are quite anxious for the reunion no matter how long or short the visit is.

