2 men sought after girl offered ride in Woodbury

WOODBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two men are being sought after a young girl reported that she was offered a ride while she walked down a street in Woodbury on Tuesday.

The Woodbury Resident Trooper’s Office said it happened as the girl walked down Main Street around 3:15 p.m.

The office released a photo of a red Jeep Wrangler.

“We are working to identify the two older males that were driving the newer model Jeep Wrangler in the photo,” the office said.

Anyone with any information was asked to contact the Woodbury Resident Trooper’s Office at 203-263-3400.

