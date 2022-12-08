Biden renews push for assault weapons ban ahead of Sandy Hook shooting 10 year mark

NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) - In less than a week, Connecticut and the whole country will remember the lives lost in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that happened 10 years ago.

President Joe Biden made a renewed push to ban assault-style weapons like the one used in the attack that killed 26 students and educators on Dec. 14, 2012.

Biden called for a ban on assault weapons while he visited a vigil for the victims of gun violence held in Washington DC.

The vigil was hosted by the Newtown Action Alliance.

Biden said back in November that he would start counting votes to see if pushing an assault weapons ban through Congress was possible before Republicans gained control of the House of Representatives in January.

He referenced a prior ban on high-capacity weapons that expired in 2004 and said it’s been done before.

Earlier this year, Congress passed a slate of bipartisan gun restrictions, something that only came after years of outrage and grassroots efforts from victims’ families.

“We’ve seen you turn pain into purpose,” Biden said at the vigil. “Together, we’ve made some important progress. [It’s the] most significant gun law passed in 30 years, but it’s still not enough.”

An Associated Press poll from August showed that 71 percent of people wanted to see some form of stricter gun laws.

In the meantime, the Vicki Soto Memorial Fund, which was named after one of the Sandy Hook shooting victims, had a website highlighting the different charities, causes and legacies connected to each of the lives lost on that day nearly a decade ago. It can be found here.

