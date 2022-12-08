Farmington man’s family files a lawsuit against Live Nation

FARMINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - A man from Farmington was killed by a drunk driver coming from a Live Nation “Beers on Me” event.

The victim Luke Roux died on June 25, 2022 driving at the intersection of Colt Highway and Birdseye Road in Farmington.

He was struck by Jacob Coffey who ran through a red light on his way from the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford.

Roux’s family sued Live Nation Worldwide, Coffey’s family, Contemporary Services Corporation, and Live Nation’s security company for negligence and carelessness.

The lawsuit was filed in Hartford Superior Court alleging that Live Nation promoted and permitted the consumption of alcohol, but failed to have adequate security and/or safety measures to prevent excessive alcohol consumption and drunk driving.

Therefore, the Roux family stated that they knew, or should have known, that Mr. Coffey was intoxicated and presented a foreseeable risk to others, but failed to prevent him from doing so.

“It’s the family’s profound hope that they can help put an end to this kind of senseless behavior on the part of the driver and the concert venue,” said Roux’s family Attorney John Houlihan. “Live Nation concerts here and elsewhere are too often associated with excessive drinking with often catastrophic results as we see here. The family’s goal is to avoid another similar tragedy by holding these people accountable. The proceeds of this case will benefit the Luke Roux Foundation to extend the hope and kindness Luke reflected in his young life.’

