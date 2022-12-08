Former UConn players react to the release of Brittney Griner

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - News that Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner in a prisoner exchange led to reactions from fellow athletes, including former University of Connecticut players.

Swin Cash and Sue Bird were among them, each retweeting a post from President Joe Biden.

Bird posted “BG is Free.”

Rebecca Lobo posted a heart emoji with a link to Biden’s tweet.

BG is FREE!!! 294 days and she is coming home!!! 😭🤍🙏🏻❤️ — Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) December 8, 2022

“BG is FREE!!! 294 days and she is coming home!!!” posted Breanna Stewart.

Renee Montgomery simply wrote “BG.”

ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE!!!!!! She’s finally COMING HOME!!!! https://t.co/CSuiyeUMSu — stefanie dolson (@bigmamastef) December 8, 2022

“ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE!!!!!! She’s finally COMING HOME!!!!” reacted Stefanie Dolson.

Biden announced on Thursday that the U.S. released Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for Griner.

The deal secured the release of the most prominent American detained abroad and achieved a top goal for Biden.

