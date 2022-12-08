Free school meals to run out soon for CT many districts

BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Some big changes are coming to school meals for children in the state.

Federal funding that provides universal free school meals for students will be running out soon at many districts.

In Bloomfield, the district has already started notifying families that as of January 12 they will have to start charging students for meals.

They’ve been sending letters to families.

These universal free breakfast and lunches have been made possible through a federal program called SMART (School Meals Assistance Revenue for Transition).

The program has been funded through American Rescue Plan dollars and $30 million was allocated to school districts in Connecticut.

“The CT state legislature appropriated 30 million dollars in what we refer to as SMART funds. The school meal assistance funds to help school districts transition from those free meals for all students back to what we refer to as traditional counting and claiming,” said John Frassinelli, Director of the Division of School Health Nutrition and Family Services at the Connecticut State Department Of Education.

The idea for the SMART funding was that this program would help school districts transition from free meals during the pandemic, back to having students pay for meals.

One-hundred twenty-four school districts in the state have been participating in the smart funding program.

In districts like Suffield, funding already ran out and students had to start paying for meals as of last Friday.

“We were hoping it would continue all year. Obviously, it’s challenging to change in the middle of the year. It’s also we’ve had two years of everybody getting universal free meals,” said Bill Hoff, Business Manager for Suffield Public Schools.

Eyewitness News spoke with the Connecticut Department of Education about this, and thousands of students will be impacted.

They’re encouraging concerned families to apply for the SNAP program, even if they’ve been denied in the past.

“When those funds run out statewide then approximately 13,000 students who are categorized as eligible for reduced price meals will be impacted as well as about 186,000 students who are only eligible for paid meals,” said Frassinelli.

“It was a great benefit to parents to know that their kids were gonna get two, a healthy breakfast and healthy lunch nutritious, every day not have to worry about it. Get their kids off to school easily. So that made it a great benefit to all our parents,” said Hoff.

For families that may have applied to SNAP in the past, and been denied, they should seek that out again. That’s an opportunity for them to get SNAP benefits.

Districts in low-income areas like Hartford and East Hartford are covered under what’s called the Community Eligibility Provision. This means ongoing free meals for students will not be impacted.

It’s important to note that low-income students who previously qualified for free and reduced meals will still be able to have those benefits.

These changes are to the universal SMART funding program.

For more on how to apply to the SNAP program, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.