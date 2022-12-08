I-395 closed in Putnam because of a tractor trailer rollover
PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) - All lanes of Interstate 395 in Putnam were closed on Thursday morning because of a tractor trailer rollover, according to state police.
The Department of Transportation said the crash happened on the northbound side between exits 46 and 47.
It was first reported around 8:55 a.m.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
