I-395 closed in Putnam because of a tractor trailer rollover

PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) - All lanes of Interstate 395 in Putnam were closed on Thursday morning because of a tractor trailer rollover, according to state police.

The Department of Transportation said the crash happened on the northbound side between exits 46 and 47.

It was first reported around 8:55 a.m.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.