Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

I-395 closed in Putnam because of a tractor trailer rollover

A traffic alert has been issued.
A traffic alert has been issued.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) - All lanes of Interstate 395 in Putnam were closed on Thursday morning because of a tractor trailer rollover, according to state police.

The Department of Transportation said the crash happened on the northbound side between exits 46 and 47.

It was first reported around 8:55 a.m.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rocky Hill Car fire
Crews respond to car fire on I-91 south in Rocky Hill
A jackknifed tractor trailer snarled traffic on I-84 east in Manchester the morning of Dec. 7.
I-84 east in Manchester congested due to a jackknifed tractor trailer
Southington crash
Crash slows traffic at busy Southington intersection
Some of the Berlin Turnpike is closed after a driver crashed into a utility pole before 8AM...
Traffic alert in Wethersfield