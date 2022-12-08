Lamont, state police union announce tentative labor agreement

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A tentative labor agreement was announced between the Connecticut State Police Union and the state.

Gov. Ned Lamont and the union NP1 announced on Thursday that they tentatively agreed to the terms of a new successor labor agreement that covers troopers, sergeants, and master sergeants.

Lamont said it’ll be effective from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2026 and cover wages, benefits, and working conditions.

“Members of the Connecticut State Police are second to none, and this new contract recognizes their dedication, hard work, and sacrifice,” Lamont said. “It is an investment in the future of public safety in our state by incentivizing the recruitment of top-quality candidates, as well as the retention of our current troopers. Additional education, training, and professional development benefits are provided under the terms of the agreement, while also recognizing the importance of work-life balance through annual health and wellness funding.”

The agreement acknowledged the role the Connecticut State Police continue to play in keeping residents safe, according to Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner James Rovella.

“It also makes significant investments in recruitment, retention, and the pillars of wellness of our State Police force,” Rovella said. “I believe that we are providing benefits and wages that will attract the best candidates possible while recognizing the sacrifices of the men and women of the Connecticut State Police. I would like to thank Governor Lamont for his unwavering support of the Connecticut State Police and first responders throughout our state.”

The Connecticut State Police Union said it believes the agreement has recognized the unique circumstances and dangers of the profession.

“We are grateful to Gov. Lamont’s administration for their professionalism and commitment of ensuring our members are recognized for their dedication and sacrifice to preserving public safety here in Connecticut,” said Todd Fedigan, president of the Connecticut State Police Union.

The tentative terms of the agreement won’t be released until the membership of NP1 can review it. Upon review and approval of the agreement by union members, the agreement will be submitted to the Connecticut General Assembly for final approval.

