Man accused of intentionally hitting person with company vehicle in Middlefield

MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man is accused of running down a former work colleague in Middlefield, according to state police.

Troopers said they arrested Jeremy Jordan, 41, of Norwalk on Dec. 5.

They responded to a business on Industrial Park Access Road in Middlefield around 9 a.m. that day for a report that an employee of the business intentionally struck another employee with a car.

Troopers said they learned that the employee allegedly struck by the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

The injured employee told troopers that it happened because the hurt employee tried to stop the suspect, who had resigned from his position, from taking a company vehicle. According to the injured employee, the suspect had been offered alternate transportation before driving away from the area in the company vehicle.

After conducting an on-scene investigation, troopers said they developed probable cause to arrest Jordan.

Jordan was contacted by phone and agreed to meet with troopers at a location in New Canaan. State police said he arrived there in the company vehicle. He was taken into custody.

He was charged with second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, use of a motor vehicle without permission, and disorderly conduct.

Jordan was later released on a $10,000 surety bond and is scheduled for an arraignment at Middletown Superior Court on Dec. 22.

