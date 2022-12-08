Contests
New Haven officers arrested in man’s paralysis case set to face a judge

New Haven officers arrested in Randy Cox case
New Haven officers arrested in Randy Cox case
By Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Five officers charged in connection with a man’s paralysis were on the docket to face a judge on Thursday.

Officer Oscar Diaz, Officer Ronald Pressley, Officer Jocelyn Lavandier, Officer Luis Rivera, and Sgt, Betsy Segui were all charged with reckless endangerment second-degree and cruelty to persons, according to state police.

They were arrested last month in connection with what happened to 36-year-old Randy Cox.

Cox was arrested in June. New Haven Superior Court decided that the officers failed to properly restrain him when he was placed in the back of a police van.

When the driver of the van stopped to avoid a crash, Cox flew head-first into the rear doors of the van.

Cox’s attorneys said he was left paralyzed from the chest down.

Cox, who was initially arrested on charges of breach of peace, second-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm, and first-degree threatening, had those charges dropped.

