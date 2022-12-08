Portland woman says delivery service didn’t deliver her package, forged her signature

PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - Shopping online promises the convenience of your purchases delivered right to your doorstep, until they aren’t.

A Connecticut woman claims a package delivery service failed to deliver her package and forged her signature.

She’s not alone.

Trying to snag holiday deals without leaving her home proved more than Alexis Glazewski bargained for.

The Portland woman said she ordered some clothes from a major clothing retailer and learned one of her shipments was in the hands of Lasership.

Around the date it was supposed to arrive, Alexis said Lasership asked her to call them.

“They said that they needed probably a gate code to get into your complex and I was like, I live on a public road and I live in a single-family house,” Alexis said. “I told them to leave it on the front porch.”

The next day, Alexis received a digital receipt complete with a delivery date and time, and a signature.

The only problem is Alexis said that signature wasn’t hers.

“There was a forged signature underneath with Alexis spelled out,” she said.

She said she checked for proof that a delivery truck even came at all.

“We have ring cameras at every single entrance. There was not one person that ever came to the doorway. No one pulled into our driveway,” said Alexis.

When she called the company, Alexis said Lasership launched an investigation and concluded the package was stolen after they delivered it.

She reached back out to the original seller to get a refund.

On the Better Business Bureau website, Lasership has an “A” rating.

But when you look at the reviews just from this year, many of them are one-star and tell a story similar to Alexis’.

You can see the frustration of people who didn’t get their packages or who missed out on items that are no longer available.

Eyewitness News reached out to Lasership for a response and their rep said in part:

“Our top priority is and has always been our customers, and we share their frustrations with delayed or lost packages. We endeavor to ensure every package we ship arrives at its destination and encourage customers experiencing issues to reach out to our Customer Service Team via www.lasership.com.”

Alexis said she might just go back to searching for deals the old-fashioned way: in stores.

“I don’t think that online shopping is the best way right now because you can’t make promises of who they use as a shipping company,” said Alexis.

If a delivery service never delivers your package, you can reach out to the original seller for a refund.

You can also leave a complaint with the Better Business Bureau.

