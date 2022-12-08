Slain Milford mother feared ex-boyfriend would kill her, restraining order showed

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A mother in Milford was murdered and her ex-boyfriend was behind bars Thursday morning after police said he attacked her with an axe.

After it happened Tuesday night, police only called it a homicide and that a suspect was in custody.

By Wednesday afternoon, they announced 42-year-old Ewen Dewitt was the suspect and that he was charged with murder, criminal violation of a protective order, criminal violation of a restraining order, risk of injury, and reckless endangerment.

Dewitt was arrested in West Haven and held on $5 million bond.

According to officers, 40-year-old Julie Minogue had filed a protective order against Dewitt back in 2019.

Last Thursday Minogue was granted a restraining order.

However, police said the abusive relationship came to a horrific end Tuesday night when they received a 911 call from Minogue’s 17-year-old son who reported that his mother was attacked.

When police arrived at Minogue’s apartment at 76 Salem Walk, she was found dead with her 3-year-old toddler still inside the home.

According to the restraining order, the mother of three children told police that “I am scared for the safety of my children” and “I am scared he’s going to kill me.”

“The defendant has entered a full admission of this incident,” a prosecutor said during Dewitt’s court arraignment on Wednesday. “Even without that, I would argue the case against the defendant is very strong.”

Anyone who needs help or just someone to talk to can visit ctsafeconnect.org or call or text 888-774-2900. Advocates are available 24/7.

Milford police released the names of both the victim and suspect in what they described as a “targeted attack.”

