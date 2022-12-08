Suspects steal thousands from Old Saybrook Walmart, threaten to shoot employee

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera says two women and a man robbed the Walmart this morning.

One of the suspects they have identified is 36-year-old Glenn London.

In security video you can see the suspects walking out of the store with Legos in their cart as one employee tries to stop them.

Before they leave, one of the female suspects leaves their cart at the door. As they are walking outside is when London pushes off an employee, a loss prevention worker, and threatens to shoot him.

Chief Spera says London and the two women have stolen $3,800 worth of Legos from Walmart dating back to October.

“Stealing isn’t the answer to anything. If you need help with something there’s so many programs out there. Reach out,” said Jane Butterworth, Walmart shopper.

Walmart says it is crimes like these that are driving up costs.

The retail giant says thefts are higher than they have ever been and some stores may even close because of the issue.

“Walmart Inc. could raise prices or close stores if a lack of prosecution for thefts under a certain level aren’t corrected over time,” said Walmart’s Chief Executive.

Meanwhile, Chief Spera told Channel 3 where they are in the investigation.

“It’s a lack of respect and lack of integrity… we find this gentleman,” said Chief Spera.

Chief Spera says they know who London is, but they need the public’s help in identifying the two women.

He also warns to be cautious as the crew of suspects could target other stores.

